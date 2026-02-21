Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump orders temporary 10% global tariff to replace duties struck down by US Supreme Court

The Supreme Court declared illegal ⁠his broad global tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ruling ‌that he had overstepped his authority ‌under that law.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 21:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 21:24 IST
World newsUSSupreme CourtUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us