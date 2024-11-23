Trump picks congresswoman Lori Chavez-Deremer to be labor secretary

<p>Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday he has chosen congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon to serve as his labor secretary.</p><p>Trump said Chavez-DeRemer has worked "tirelessly" with business and labor to build the US workforce and support Americans.</p><p>"I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand training and apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs," Trump said in a statement.</p><p>Chavez-DeRemer, who was elected to Congress in 2022, lost her seat to Democrat Janelle Bynum earlier this month.</p>