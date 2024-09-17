Trump plot suspect had active online presence, FBI says

The suspect in former President Donald Trump's apparent assassination attempt on Sunday had an active online presence which officials are looking into, the FBI told reporters on Monday, adding that as of now there was no information that the suspect acted with anyone else. The US investigative agency also said that they are looking into the suspect's social media presence.

An FBI official said the suspect was subject of closed 2019 tip to FBI where it was alleged he was a felon in possession of a firearm. However, when FBI investigated the tip, the complainant was not able to verify the information.