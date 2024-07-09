Trump predicts Biden will stay in presidential race

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he expected President Joe Biden to remain in the race for the White House despite growing calls within Biden's Democratic Party for him to step aside for a younger nominee.

Trump, 78, said on Monday that Biden, 81, would refuse to quit the campaign because of his ego and noted that the president had the Democratic nomination locked up because of all the convention delegates he won during the Democratic primary elections earlier this year.

Biden has repeatedly said he is staying in the race.

"Interestingly, he's got a lot of power, because he's got the delegates. You know, when you have the delegates, unless he says, 'I'm getting out,' they can't do anything to get him out other than the 25th amendment," Trump told interviewer Sean Hannity in a telephone call broadcast on Fox News.