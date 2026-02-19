Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump pushes trade, defence ties with Bangladesh as he congratulates new PM Tarique Rahman

In a letter released by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry, Trump called Rahman to maintain momentum in the bilateral trade relations and take 'decisive action' to complete defence pacts.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 17:13 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpBangladeshbilateral tradetarique rahman

Follow us on :

Follow Us