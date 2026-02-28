<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday raised the prospect of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, telling reporters at the White House that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was dealing with the issue at a "very high level."</p><p>"The Cuban government is talking with us, and they're in a big deal of trouble," Trump said as he left the White House for a trip to Texas. "They have no money. They have no anything right now, but they're talking with us, and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba." </p>