Trump rally gunman ‘didn’t want attention’ in school, classmates said

On Monday, federal investigators did not provide any new answers about the gunman’s motives or ideology, but said they had been able to access to Crooks’ cellphone and were analysing it, along with his other electronic devices.

The FBI said it had finished searching the gunman’s home and car, and had interviewed nearly 100 rally attendees, law enforcement officers and other witnesses and received hundreds of photos and videos from the rally and other digital tips.

“That work continues,” the FBI said in a statement. “The investigation is still in the early stages.”

Investigators have said that Crooks had not been on their radar, and had not revealed any strongly held political beliefs in the posts and texts investigators have reviewed so far.

Crooks had lived in Bethel Park, the son of two licensed counselors. Jennifer Meredith, a cousin, recalled him as a quiet boy who listened to his parents, but she added that she had not seen Crooks since he was about 6 years old.