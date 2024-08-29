Trump reposts lewd remark about Harris on his social media site

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday reposted a lewd social media remark about Vice-President Kamala Harris, the latest in a volley of demeaning attacks by Republicans against Trump's Democratic rival.

The comment was made by another Truth Social media user, who wrote, below a picture of Harris and Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton: "Funny how bl*wjobs impacted both their careers differently..."

The remark appears to be a reference to former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who briefly dated Harris over two decades ago. A frequent right-wing line of attack against Harris is that Brown fueled her political ascent. The Clinton jab is a reference to her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, who had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the post. The Harris campaign, Brown, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton also did not immediately respond.