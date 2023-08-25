Trump returns to the service formerly known as Twitter

After Musk purchased the company, Trump said that he would not return to Twitter, adding that he preferred Truth Social. He also mocked Musk last year when the Tesla executive threatened to back out of the Twitter acquisition, saying in a Truth Social post that Musk was overpaying for the social media platform and had begged him for help on “his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere.”