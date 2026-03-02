<p>US President Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could go on for the next four weeks, the <em>Daily Mail</em> newspaper reported on Sunday.</p><p>"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," the British newspaper quoted Trump as saying.</p>.Trump says US sank nine Iranian ships, destroyed naval headquarters.<p>Trump told the newspaper he remained open to more talks with the Iranians, but did not say if that would happen "soon."</p><p>"I don't know," Trump said, according to the report. "They want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week, not this week," he added. </p>