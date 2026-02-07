Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says he didn't see Obama clip in video before it was posted

Trump said he saw the ⁠start of the video, which was focused on alleged voter ⁠fraud, and ⁠gave it to unnamed ‌staffers to ‌post.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 01:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 01:21 IST
World newsDonald TrumpBarack Obama

Follow us on :

Follow Us