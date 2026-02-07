<p>US President Donald Trump on Friday said he did not see the full video clip that depicted Democratic former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes before it was posted on his social media, adding he did not feel he made a mistake.</p><p>Trump said he saw the start of the video, which was focused on alleged voter fraud, and gave it to unnamed staffers to post.</p>.'Good friend in Washington nearing century but PM Modi silent': Congress as Trump repeats India-Pakistan claim.<p>"Nobody knew that was in the end, if they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have the sense to take it down," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.</p>