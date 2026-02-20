<p>Washington: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Friday he was considering a limited military strike on Iran but gave no other details.</p>.Trump warns Iran of 'bad things' if no deal made, appears to set deadline of 10-15 days.<p>Asked if he was considering a limited strike to pressure Iran into a deal on its nuclear program, he told reporters at the White House, “I guess I can say I am considering" it.</p>