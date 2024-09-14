Trump says he is not selling his shares of media company

California: Donald Trump is not selling any of his majority stake in the company that owns Truth Social, and he will not leave the social media platform he created, the Republican US presidential candidate told reporters on Friday.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group surged 18% following his comments.

Trump owns about 57% of Trump Media, which saw its shares slump this week following his televised debate with Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

Friday's surge in the stock follows weeks of steady declines ahead of key dates this month when Trump and other company insiders will be allowed to sell their shares.