Trump says he received no forewarning of 'a problem' before assassination attempt

Washington: Donald Trump said on Saturday that nobody forewarned him of a problem in the lead up to the former president's rally in Pennsylvania last week when a would-be assassin shot him in the ear.

"Nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem. I would've waited for 15, they could've said let's wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something. Nobody said," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

"I think that was a mistake," he added. "How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn't he reported?"