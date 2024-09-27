Trump says he will meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on September 27

Washington: Donald Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, having criticized him on the US campaign trail and expressed doubts about Ukraine's ability to win its war with Russia.

Trump, the Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election, made the announcement on Thursday, just hours after Democratic President Joe Biden announced more than $8 billion in new military aid for the US ally.

Zelenskyy has long sought a meeting with Trump. The two men spoke by phone in July but have not met in person since Trump's term as president ended in 2021.

During a press conference on Thursday, Trump repeated his claims that he could rapidly negotiate a deal between Russia and Ukraine if he defeats Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the race for the White House.

"President Zelenskyy has asked to meet with me, and I will be meeting with him tomorrow morning at around 9:45 in Trump Tower" in New York, Trump said.

Asked by a reporter if Ukraine might have to give up any of its territory to reach a peace deal with Moscow - a non-starter for Kyiv - Trump did not rule it out.

"We'll see what happens," he said.

Shortly before Trump's comments, Harris pledged support for Ukraine and - in a veiled reference to Trump - said those who would have Ukraine swap land for peace with Russia were supporting "proposals of surrender."

Harris was speaking alongside Zelenskyy at the White House, a day after Trump assailed him for not making a deal with Russia that Trump said could have ended the war and shortly after the White House announcement of the new aid package.

It was Harris' seventh meeting with Zelenskyy and the third this year.

Zelenskyy sought meeting with Trump

Earlier in the week, Trump looked poised to reject Zelenskyy's meeting request.