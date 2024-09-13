Trump says he won’t debate Harris again

Former President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that there “will be no” second debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, two days after a faceoff in which he was widely criticised as delivering a poor performance filled with missed opportunities.

Rarely are the declarations he makes about his future plans ironclad. If anything, they are often the opening bid of a negotiation.

And so it was unclear Thursday whether his position would hold. Nonetheless, Trump made a declarative statement that would require some explanation should he reverse himself.

In a post on his social media website, Truth Social, and shortly after, at his rally in Tucson, Arizona, Trump maintained, despite overwhelming opinions to the contrary from commentators as well as some of his own advisers and allies, that he had won the debate with Harris on Tuesday night hosted by ABC News and that therefore he did not need to engage in another.

The Harris campaign, by contrast, immediately said at the end of Tuesday’s debate that it would like another.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” Trump wrote, pointing to some unscientific internet polls suggesting that he won.

In his post Thursday, he accused Harris and the Biden administration of destroying the country.