Trump says he wouldn't mind if someone shot through 'the fake news' to get him

In a meandering 90-minute rally speech two days before Tuesday's US presidential election, Trump noted that there were gaps in the panes of glass around him.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 21:12 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 21:12 IST
World newsUS newsDonald TrumpUS Elections

