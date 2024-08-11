Trump says Microsoft told his campaign Iran was behind hack

Republican nominee Donald Trump said he was informed by Microsoft Corp. that one of his campaign websites was hacked by the Iranian government, but said the hackers were only able to access “publicly available information” in the breach.

“Nevertheless, they shouldn’t be doing anything of this nature,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network on Saturday. “Iran and others will stop at nothing, because our Government is Weak and Ineffective, but it won’t be for long.”

The hack was first reported by Politico, which said it had begun receiving emails in July containing internal Trump campaign documents from an anonymous account. Those files, released over the course of a few weeks, included a dossier on Senator JD Vance, Trump’s vice presidential pick, according to the report.