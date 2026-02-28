<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said he was not happy with Iran but more talks were expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program.</p><p>Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but reiterated that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.</p>.Trump says he will be involved indirectly in Iran talks.<p>Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive US military buildup in the region. Trump said he does not want to use military force in Iran but sometimes you have to.</p><p>Mediator Oman sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions on the issue with US Vice President J D Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter. </p>