Trump says not considering Nikki Haley as running mate

Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not being considered to be his running mate in the November election, dismissing a report by news site Axios. "Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V P slot, but I wish her well!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Citing people familiar with the situation, Axios had reported that Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she could help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and a former U S ambassador to the United Nations, ended her long-shot challenge to Republican presidential frontrunner Trump in March.