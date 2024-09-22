Trump says 'too late' for debate after Harris pitches CNN forum

Donald Trump said it’s “too late” to hold another debate after Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said she had accepted an invitation for a face-off on CNN in October and challenged the Republican nominee to take the stage with her.

“The problem with another debate is that it’s too late,” the former president said at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday, noting that early voting has already started in some states and questioning the fairness of CNN as a moderator.

“She’s done one debate. I’ve done two,” Trump said. “The voting is cast. The voters are out there.”

Harris’ campaign earlier Saturday said it had agreed to participate in a debate on CNN for Oct. 23, less than two weeks before Election Day, saying voters “deserve another opportunity” to hear from the candidates.