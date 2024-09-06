Trump says US colleges could lose accreditation over 'antisemitic propaganda' if he's elected

In the United States, the federal government does not directly accredit universities but has a role in overseeing the mostly private organizations that give colleges accreditation.

In his speech, Trump also said he would ban refugee resettlement from "terror infested" areas like Gaza and arrest "pro-Hamas thugs" who engage in vandalism, an apparent reference to the college student protesters.

Under both Trump and Biden, similar numbers of Palestinians were admitted to the US as refugees. From fiscal year 2017-2020, the US accepted 114 Palestinian refugees, according to U.S. State Department data, compared with 124 Palestinian refugees from fiscal year 2021 to July 31 of this year.

While Trump sketched out few concrete Middle Eastern policy proposals for a second term, he painted a potential Harris presidency in cataclysmic terms for Israel.

"You're going to be abandoned if she becomes president. And I think you need to explain that to your people... You're not going to have an Israel if she becomes president," Trump said without providing evidence for such a claim.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump's speech.

Harris has hewed closely to President Joe Biden's strong support of Israel and rejected calls from some in the Democratic Party that Washington should rethink sending weapons to Israel because of the heavy Palestinian death toll in Gaza.

She has, however, called for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling the situation there "devastating."

Health authorities in Gaza say more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli assault on the enclave since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks led by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Some 1,200 Israelis were killed in the surprise attack and about 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The subsequent assault on Gaza has displaced nearly its entire 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.