<p>Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States relationship with Venezuela is "very good" and he recognizes Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez as the official government.</p><p>"We have a very good relationship with the president of Venezuela," Trump told reporters at the White House, noting the United States is "working together very closely" with Rodriguez on oil.</p> .<p>Asked by Reuters if he will recognize Rodriguez as the official government, Trump responded, "Yeah, we have done that. We are dealing with them, and really right now they are doing a great job." "The relationship we have right now with Venezuela I would say is a 10," Trump added.</p>