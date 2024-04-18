Trump says 'We're behind Poland' as he meets President Duda

Warsaw: Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed Ukraine and the Middle East with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a meeting in New York on Wednesday at which the former US president said he was "behind Poland all the way".

Duda, whose term in office expires in 2025, was one of Trump's preferred international partners during his 2017-2021 presidency and they have described themselves as friends.

In contrast, many other European leaders have long been nervous that a second Trump presidency would mean decreased US support for Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine and for the NATO military alliance.