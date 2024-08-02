Trump seeks recusal of hush money judge over daughter's work for Harris

"Your Honor's daughter has a long-standing relationship with Harris, including work for political campaigns," Trump's lawyers wrote. "She has obtained - and stands to obtain in the future - extensive financial, professional and personal benefits from her relationship with Harris."

Authentic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Merchan rejected a similar recusal request by Trump's lawyers on April 15 before jury selection.

He also denied a recusal request in 2023, after an ethics panel found that his daughter's work did not pose reasonable questions about his impartiality.

Jurors found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, for having covered up former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The payment was made in exchange for Daniels' silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier, which Trump denied. Trump won the presidency by defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The criminal trial was the first of any US president. Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction after he is sentenced on Sept 18.