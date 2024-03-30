Trump shares video featuring image of a hog-tied Biden

Macabre imagery targeting Trump’s perceived enemies frequently circulates online among right-wing provocateurs and pro-Trump groups, and in some cases has been featured at conservative conferences. Photos of trucks featuring similar images of Biden tied up have been shared across social media, and online vendors sell vehicle stickers with the image.

Trump’s promotion of the video featuring the image reflects the increasingly caustic and personal attacks that he has directed against Biden — for example, in a speech this month he said that “everything Joe Biden touches turns to” filth, though he used an expletive — and it extends a record in which the former president features violent imagery on his social media accounts.

A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.