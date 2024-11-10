Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump should not let Putin claim victory in Ukraine, says NATO official

A spokesperson for Trump's transition team, Karoline Leavitt, said he was reelected because the American people 'trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world.'
International New York Times
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 05:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 05:06 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaUSAUS newsVladimir PutinDonald TrumpNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us