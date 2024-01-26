Trump should pay 'dearly' for defaming E Jean Carroll, her lawyer says

New York: Donald Trump should pay the writer E. Jean Carroll "dearly" for defaming her and denying he raped her, likely in the tens of millions of dollars, Carroll's lawyer told jurors near the end of a civil trial.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said jurors should punish the former US president for persistently lying about her client, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, and destroying her reputation as a responsible journalist.

"We all have to follow the law," Kaplan said in her closing argument in federal court in Manhattan. "Donald Trump, however, acts as if these rules and laws just don't apply to him.

"This trial is about getting him to stop, once and for all," she added.

Trump walked out of the courtroom while Kaplan was speaking. He returned later for the closing argument of his lawyer Alina Habba, who said Carroll has failed to show that she is entitled to any damages at all."

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations later on Friday.

Carroll, 80, has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan, and defaming her in June 2019 by calling her a liar after she wrote about the encounter in her memoir.

She testified that Trump's comments caused her to be subjected to continuous attacks, including death threats, that have yet to abate.

Trump, 77, has accused Carroll of making up the encounter to boost book sales. His lawyers have argued that Carroll doesn't deserve any money, and actually sought fame and adulation by coming forward.