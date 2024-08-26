Trump suggests he may skip debate with Harris on ABC

"We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates' mics should be live throughout the full broadcast," Brian Fallon, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement, referring to the scheduled September 10 debate and to an additional debate in October that the campaign has said it is open to negotiating. "Our understanding is that Trump's handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don't think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own."