Trump supporters see his narrow escape from death as God's work

Milwaukee: Donald Trump's narrow brush with a would-be assassin's bullet has further convinced his evangelical supporters he is blessed by God, reinforcing the messianic undertones of his populist presidential campaign.

Trump and his campaign have infused his candidacy with Christian imagery, prompting critics to accuse them of fostering a cult of personality with him as its leader, solely capable of saving an America he falsely portrays as crime-ridden and on the verge of collapse.

In interviews with 18 delegates on Monday at the Republican Party's national convention in Milwaukee, all but two believed God had a hand in Trump's escape from assassination.