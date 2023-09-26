Trump tells gun store he'd like to buy a glock, raising legal questions

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, included video of Trump, the front-runner for the Republican Party’s nomination for president who is facing four criminal indictments. He looked over the dullish gold firearm, a special Trump edition Glock that depicts his likeness and says “Trump 45th,” as he visited the Palmetto State Armory outlet in Summerville, South Carolina. “I want to buy one,” he said twice in the video.