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Trump threatens Starmer with ‘big tariff’ over tech tax, Telegraph reports

Trump told The Telegraph he would “put a big tariff on the UK” if it did not ​drop its ⁠tax, which is viewed as unfairly targeting U.S. tech companies.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:27 IST
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