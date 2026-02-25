Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump to hold meeting on plan to revamp Washington Dulles airport

Trump in December said he planned to rebuild Dulles "because it's not a good ⁠airport. It should ‌be a great airport... They have a great building and a bad airport."
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 00:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 00:18 IST
World newsDonald TrumpWashington

Follow us on :

Follow Us