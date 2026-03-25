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Trump to visit China on May 14-15, host Xi Jinping in Washington later this year

Trump's visit ​had originally ⁠been slated for next week, but it was delayed amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 18:34 IST
World newsChinaXi JinpingDonald Trump

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