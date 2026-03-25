Trump to visit China on May 14-15, host Xi Jinping in Washington later this year

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/west-asia-conflict-trumps-approval-hits-new-36-low-as-fuel-prices-surge-3944061">Donald Trump</a> will visit China for a state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15, and Xi will visit Washington for a reciprocal visit at a later date, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday. The visit had originally been slated for next week, but it was delayed amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. </p><p>Leavitt said Xi understood the need to reschedule the trip. "I'm pleased to announce that President Trump's meeting and long-awaited meeting with President Xi in China will now take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th," Leavitt said at a press briefing.</p>.'No talks with US yet': Iran's ambassador to Pakistan refutes Trump's claim .<p>"First Lady Melania and President Trump will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, DC, at a later date to be announced this year."</p><p>Trump's last trip to China, in 2017, was the most recent by a US president. Trump's visit will be the leaders' first in-person talks since an October meeting in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade truce.</p>