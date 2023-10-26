Trump told to pay $10,000 in new punishment for breaking gag order

New York: A Manhattan judge Wednesday ordered Donald Trump to the witness stand, questioned him personally, found that his answers were not believable and fined him $10,000.
From the stand, Trump insisted that his spontaneous comments in a courthouse hallway had been about his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, a witness.
They were not, he said, about the judge’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield, whom he had previously attacked on social media. But Trump testified that he thought Greenfield was “maybe unfair, and I think she’s very biased against us.”
He left the stand after about three minutes, and Engoron made his pronouncement almost immediately afterward.
“I find that the witness is not credible,” he said, and levied the fine as Trump stared blankly ahead.
While Trump has been voluble in his own defense against accusations that he fraudulently inflated his net worth, he had not testified in open court in a decade, and as soon as he did, the judge found against him. For the former president, who is expected to testify early next month in the civil fraud trial and has been criminally indicted four times, it was a discomfiting preview of what may await.
The incident that brought him to the stand began Wednesday morning during a break in the proceedings. Speaking to television cameras, Trump called Engoron partisan, which is allowable under the gag order. But then he added: “with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside him. Perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”
A lawyer for Trump, Christopher M. Kise, protested that the former president had been referring to Cohen, his former fixer, who was testifying for a second day. Trump did clearly refer to Cohen immediately after the initial comment, calling him a “discredited witness.”
The judge responded that the target of the comments had seemed clear and, after a lunch break, called the hearing.
Trump's testimony and the subsequent fine overshadowed what could otherwise have been a successful day for him, as his lawyers led Cohen to admit to past lies and to seemingly contradict himself.