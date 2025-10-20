Menu
Homeworld

Trump urged Zelenskyy to cut a deal with Putin or risk facing destruction: Reports

Ukraine ultimately managed to swing Trump back to endorsing a freeze of the current front lines.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 00:33 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 00:33 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

