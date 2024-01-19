Trump urges US Supreme Court to reverse Colorado ballot disqualification

Washington: Donald Trump's lawyers urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a judicial decision disqualifying the former president from Colorado's Republican primary ballot as the justices prepare to tackle the politically explosive case.

Trump's lawyers in court papers presented the former U.S. president's main arguments against a Colorado Supreme Court Dec. 19 ruling barring him from the primary ballot over his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, citing the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The justices have scheduled oral arguments in the case for Feb. 8.

Trump's lawyers urged the court to "put a swift and decisive end to these ballot-disqualification efforts," noting that similar efforts were underway in more than 30 states.

Trump's lawyers said the 14th Amendment provision does not apply to presidents, that the question of presidential eligibility is reserved to Congress, and that Trump did not participate in an insurrection.

The brief adheres to an accelerated schedule set by the justices on Jan. 5 when they agreed to take up the case. Colorado's Republican primary is set for Mar. 5. Trump is the frontrunner for his party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.