Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war

'We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop,' Trump said during a gala for the America First Policy Institute held at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 05:41 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 05:41 IST
World newsRussiaUS newsDonald Trump

