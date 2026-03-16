<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has warned that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nato">NATO</a> faces a “very bad” future if US allies fail to assist in opening up the Strait of Hormuz, in an interview with the <em>Financial Times</em> published on Sunday.</p><p>Trump told the <em>FT</em> he could also delay his summit with China’s President Xi Jinping later this month as he presses Beijing to help unblock the crucial waterway.</p>.US-Israel, Iran War Highlights | Trump calls on governments to 'take care' of Strait of Hormuz.<p>“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump told the newspaper.</p>