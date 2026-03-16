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Trump warns NATO faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran

Trump told ⁠the ‌FT he could also delay his ‌summit with China’s ⁠President Xi Jinping later this month ‌as he ‌presses Beijing to help ‌unblock the ‌crucial waterway.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 00:55 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelDonald TrumpNATOStrait of Hormuz

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