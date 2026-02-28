Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran

The president first floated the idea of strikes on Iran in January amid two-week-long nationwide protests, during which thousands of people were killed by authorities.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 16:46 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us