Trump wins Texas, piling up super Tuesday victories; Biden is sweeping on Democratic side

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump romped through the opening contests of Super Tuesday, piling up wins in states including Texas, the second-largest delegate prize of the night, as they moved inexorably toward their parties’ nominations and a rematch for the White House in November.

As The Associated Press called race after race, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, was left pinning her hopes on tiny Vermont, where she and Trump were locked in a tight contest that could block a total sweep. If she cannot secure Vermont, a Democratic state that nonetheless elected a moderate Republican governor in 2016, it was hard to see what state she could win.

On the Democratic side, Biden won overwhelmingly in every state called by The Associated Press so far on his way to his own expected sweep.

For Haley, Super Tuesday quickly shaped up to be a major disappointment. After winning the Republican primary in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, she was hoping the northern Virginia suburbs would mirror the city across the Potomac River and deliver the state of Virginia to her. They did not. After that, one state after another slipped from her grasp.

Texas and North Carolina offered the second- and third-largest troves of delegates Tuesday, with 235 between them — eclipsed only by California, where polls were to close later in the night. Trump also won Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.