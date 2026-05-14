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Trump, Xi Jinping set for Beijing talks with trade truce, Iran war at stake

With his approval ratings badly dented by his war in Iran, Trump's hotly anticipated ⁠trip to China has taken on added significance.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 22:48 IST
World newsUSChinaIranDonald TrumpXi Jingping

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