Trump accuses Biden of ‘fearmongering after speech about Democracy

Hours after President Joe Biden attacked former President Donald Trump as an anti-democratic threat to America’s founding ideals, Trump responded by accusing Biden of “pathetic fearmongering.”

At a campaign event in Sioux Center, Iowa, just 10 days before the state’s caucuses, Trump suggested that Biden’s democracy-themed speech, aimed at laying out the stakes of the 2024 election, was meant to divert focus away from issues such as like the economy and the border.

Biden “cannot talk about a single issue that matters to hardworking Americans because he has failed you and betrayed you,” Trump said.

The former president, who faces criminal charges over his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the subsequent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters, which violently disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, argued that Biden was “abusing George Washington’s legacy” by staging his remarks near Valley Forge, in Pennsylvania, where Washington led troops during the Revolutionary War.

He also mocked Biden’s delivery, suggesting he was stuttering throughout his speech when he was not. Biden is the first modern president to have a stutter, which he has dealt with since childhood.

Trump was scheduled to hold two campaign events in Iowa on Friday and two Saturday, the third anniversary of the Capitol riot, when Biden announced his own remarks. The president devoted significant attention to Trump’s actions leading up to and during the attack, painting Trump as the leader of an insurrection and a threat to democracy.

In Sioux Center, Trump downplayed the events of the day, labeling the people serving prison sentences for their roles in the Capitol attack as “hostages,” a comment he has made before.