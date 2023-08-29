Trump's co-defendants, charges, bail, all you need to know

Donald Trump

Former US president

Surrender Date: Aug 24

Arraignment Date: Sept 6

Bail: $200,000

Charges (13 counts): Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act; solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (3 times); filing false documents; false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery (2); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2); conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Allegations: Prosecutors claim Trump advanced the scheme in a number of ways, including by spreading false conspiracy theories about voter fraud, pressuring several state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia and promoting a corrupt plan to win the state’s 16 Electoral College votes by appointing a slate of fake electors. Trump is quoted in the indictment pressuring Justice Department officials to make false statements by stating, "Just say that the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” His actions in Georgia stood out also because of an infamous phone call in which he and his aides tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” just enough votes to reverse his election loss in the state, despite the outcome being confirmed by a recount.

Trump’s surrender to the Fulton County Jail was televised live. He was in the facility for roughly 20 minutes. Shortly after he entered the jail, his name appeared in its database, recording his height as 6’ 3”, his weight as 215 pounds and his hair color as blond or strawberry. He was assigned inmate number P01135809. Trump later posted his mug shot on the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, embracing the image as part of his claim that he’s the victim of a Democratic “witch hunt.”