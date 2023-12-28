Republicans seek Supreme Court intervention in Trump's Colorado ballot disqualification

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, is expected to file his own appeal. The state high court had put its decision on hold until January 4, stating that Trump would remain on the ballot if he appealed.

The Colorado court's ruling marked the first time in history that Section 3 of the US Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment - the so-called disqualification clause - had been used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible for the White House.

The 4-3 Colorado Supreme Court ruling reversed a lower court judge's conclusion that Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting his supporters to violence, but as president, he was not an "officer of the United States" who could be disqualified under the Fourteenth Amendment.