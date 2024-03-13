Trump's defense in hush money trial to stop short of blaming his lawyers

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and denies the encounter with Daniels. The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In the newly released filing dated March 11, Trump's lawyers said they would ask Cohen, expected to be a key prosecution witness, about Trump's awareness of his lawyers' involvement in the actions at issue in the case.

Formally invoking an advice-of-counsel defense would have required Trump to prove that he fully disclosed all relevant facts to his lawyers, and relied on their advice in good faith. It also would have required him to turn over communications with those lawyers, which are normally shielded by privilege.

This is the first of the four criminal cases Trump that faces to reach trial. Trump is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election.

Trump also has pleaded not guilty in the other three cases, which stem from efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving office in 2021.