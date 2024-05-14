Trump's former fixer Cohen to resume testifying about hush money deal with porn star

Trump, 77, who is running against Democratic President Joe Biden in November, has pleaded not guilty and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels. He has characterized the case as a partisan attempt to interfere with his campaign to take back the White House.

During his first day on the witness stand, Cohen, 57, described multiple episodes in which he said Trump approved payments to keep damaging sex-scandal stories out of the public eye, lest they torpedo his presidential campaign.

"Everything required Mr. Trump's sign-off", Cohen said.

In October 2016, he said, he learned that Daniels was shopping her story to tabloids. At the time, the Trump campaign was in crisis mode after the release of an audio recording from the TV show "Access Hollywood" in which Trump bragged about grabbing women's genitals.

"He said to me, 'This is a disaster, a total disaster. Women are going to hate me,' Cohen told jurors Trump had said. "'Guys, they think it's cool, but this is going to be a disaster for the campaign.'"

Cohen testified that Trump was solely concerned about the impact Daniels' story could have on his White House bid - and not, as Trump's defense lawyers have suggested, about the effect on his wife and family. That distinction is crucial to the prosecution's case.

Under New York law, falsifying business records can be elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony if the crime helped conceal another offense. In Trump's case, prosecutors have argued that the payment was effectively a secret contribution to his campaign, violating federal and state laws.

Cohen's own past dishonesty - he pleaded guilty to federal crimes in connection with the Daniels payment and has admitted lying under oath multiple times - is sure to prompt a bruising cross examination from Trump's lawyers whenever he concludes his direct testimony.

Defense lawyers have already signaled their intention to attack his credibility, calling him a liar in their opening statement and warning jurors not to trust his word.

Catch and kill

Cohen said that he, Trump and tabloid publisher David Pecker had secretly agreed in 2015 to use the National Enquirer to help Trump's campaign.

That arrangement included a $150,000 payment from Pecker's company to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy her story about a year-long affair she said she had with Trump, Cohen said. Trump has also denied that relationship.