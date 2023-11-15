Trump's Georgia election trial might not conclude until 2025, says prosecutor

Former US President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia may not conclude until the winter of 2024 or early 2025 after a trial that will last many months, the prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, said on Tuesday.

"I believe the trial will take many months and I don't expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025," she said at a Washington Post Live event.

That timeline would mean the trial may be ongoing as voters cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential election. Trump is the Republican frontrunner to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the election.