<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Trump</a> administration's head of the Justice Department's antitrust division said Thursday she is stepping down less than a year after being appointed by President Donald Trump.</p><p>Gail Slater, who was confirmed in March to head the division, enforces laws against illegal monopolies and anticompetitive business behavior, said on X it was "with great sadness and abiding hope" that she was leaving on Thursday. "It was indeed the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role."</p><p>In July, <em>Reuters </em>reported two of Slater's deputies were fired for insubordination after a settlement greenlighting Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. The move exposed a power struggle within President Donald Trump's administration between proponents of robust antitrust enforcement and dealmakers seeking to leverage influence.</p>