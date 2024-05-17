Trump's lawyer and Cohen match wits in crucial cross-examination

Trying to destroy Cohen's credibility with the jury, the lawyer, Todd Blanche, portrayed him as an unrepentant criminal and a serial deceiver who took the stand only to exact revenge on Trump. He argued that Cohen, Trump's loyal lawyer and fixer until a falling-out years ago, had changed his story about matters big and small: whether he had wanted a White House job, whether he had sought a presidential pardon and whether he had actually committed crimes to which he had pleaded guilty.